Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CGAU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -19.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile



Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

