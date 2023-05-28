Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $330.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.