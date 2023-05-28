Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) versus Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Head to Head Comparison

Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -6.20% Marvell Technology -2.88% 7.37% 5.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Chavant Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and Marvell Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Marvell Technology $5.92 billion 9.51 -$163.50 million ($0.19) -344.79

Chavant Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chavant Capital Acquisition and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chavant Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology 0 2 21 0 2.91

Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $62.85, suggesting a potential downside of 4.06%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Chavant Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Chavant Capital Partners LLC.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.