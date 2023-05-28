Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$2.20–$2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 76,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

