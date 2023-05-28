China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the April 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 95,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

