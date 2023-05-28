China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the April 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 95,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.09.
About China Construction Bank
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.