China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

