China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,700 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,077.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

CRGGF stock remained flat at $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.