China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
China Resources Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRPJY remained flat at $34.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. China Resources Power has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $34.13.
China Resources Power Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Power (CRPJY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.