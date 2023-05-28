China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Up 181.4% in May

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,368,000 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the April 30th total of 1,552,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,985.5 days.
China Youzan Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHNVF remained flat at C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02. China Youzan has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.04.
About China Youzan
