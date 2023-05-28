China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Up 181.4% in May

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,368,000 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the April 30th total of 1,552,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,985.5 days.

China Youzan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHNVF remained flat at C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02. China Youzan has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.04.

Get China Youzan alerts:

About China Youzan

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.