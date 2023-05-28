Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Christian Dior Stock Up 2.4 %

CHDRY stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.94. Christian Dior has a 52 week low of $134.32 and a 52 week high of $242.83.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

Christian Dior Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.5602 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Christian Dior’s previous dividend of $1.02.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.