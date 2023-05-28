ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

