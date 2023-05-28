Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPT. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.05) price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.73) price target for the company.

Shares of BPT opened at GBX 217.64 ($2.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. Bridgepoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 166.20 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 337 ($4.19).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,333.33%.

In related news, insider Cyrus Taraporevala purchased 8,517 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,970.87 ($22,351.83). Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

