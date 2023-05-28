Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.93) to GBX 950 ($11.82) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.82) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.47).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 904.50 ($11.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 902.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 987.91. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 843 ($10.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,706.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12,641.51%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 864 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £8,640 ($10,746.27). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,046 shares of company stock worth $1,824,837. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

