Cobak Token (CBK) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $41.52 million and $513,469.20 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,011,105 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

