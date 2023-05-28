Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in May

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CCHGY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.99) to GBX 2,350 ($29.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,740 ($34.08) to GBX 2,950 ($36.69) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,600 ($32.34) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.58) in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of CCHGY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

