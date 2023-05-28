Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Update

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Up 2.1 %

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Shares of CGNX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.82. 775,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,755. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

