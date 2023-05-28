Coin98 Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $96.11 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026182 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008805 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

