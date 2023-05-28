Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Hits $1,915.99 (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $17.82 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,915.99 or 0.06950216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

