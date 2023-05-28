Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 17,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,411. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.77.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.
Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.
