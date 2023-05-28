Comparing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) and ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) and ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. ArrowMark Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. CI Financial pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ArrowMark Financial pays out 294.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ArrowMark Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CI Financial and ArrowMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 ArrowMark Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of ArrowMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ArrowMark Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and ArrowMark Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.01 $230.57 million $0.77 12.58 ArrowMark Financial $17.36 million 6.66 $12.63 million $0.53 30.70

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ArrowMark Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ArrowMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CI Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArrowMark Financial has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and ArrowMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 8.43% 32.55% 5.84% ArrowMark Financial 19.28% N/A N/A

Summary

CI Financial beats ArrowMark Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in debt and subordinated debt, structured notes and securities, regulatory capital securities which are rated below investment grade. ArrowMark Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

