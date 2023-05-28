CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in May

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CMPVF remained flat at C$34.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.00. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of C$34.00 and a twelve month high of C$34.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

