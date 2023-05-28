Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $109.53 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

