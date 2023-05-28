Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

