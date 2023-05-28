Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $175,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.30 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.