Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

