Concentric Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

SYK opened at $272.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.84 and its 200 day moving average is $263.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

