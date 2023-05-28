Concentric Wealth Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

