Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRBG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 28,813.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 854,016 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 694.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 63,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

