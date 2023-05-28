Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of COSG remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,902. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. Cosmos Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. Cosmos Group had a negative net margin of 244.21% and a negative return on equity of 408.12%.

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens.

