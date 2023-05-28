Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,844. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

