Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,175,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,338,000 after buying an additional 376,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average of $141.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

