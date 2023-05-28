Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $235.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

