Creative Planning Has $16.78 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Creative Planning grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.