Creative Planning Invests $23.81 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,072,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DISV opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $982.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.