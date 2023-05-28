Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,246 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $21,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.44 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

