Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $141.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.65.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,818,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after buying an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 584,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.