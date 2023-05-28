Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Creso Pharma Stock Performance
Creso Pharma stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Creso Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
Creso Pharma Company Profile
