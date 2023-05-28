Crypto International (CRI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74,785.40

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $74,785.40 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.34697251 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $89,522.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

