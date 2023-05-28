CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS CUBXF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 43,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

