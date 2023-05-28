Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Update

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $126,403.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,055.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 180,652 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 70,411 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,090,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 227,846 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.62. 198,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,708. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $486.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

