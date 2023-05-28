CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,493,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,855. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

