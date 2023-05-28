Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $157,349.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,953 shares of company stock worth $3,588,051. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 282,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 85,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,595,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

