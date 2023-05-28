Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,600 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 669,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $135,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,549. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.75. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 82.56% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

