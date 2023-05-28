DA Davidson Comments on AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $137.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $144.86. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $129.18 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.0 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.56.

AZO stock opened at $2,460.79 on Friday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,959.58 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,577.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,498.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

