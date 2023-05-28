Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the April 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 0.8 %

DKILY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 515,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

