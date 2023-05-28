Decred Market Capitalization Hits $247.42 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.52 or 0.00060943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $247.42 million and $586,078.93 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,978,491 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

