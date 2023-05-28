Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,302 shares of company stock valued at $418,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,352,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,713,000 after acquiring an additional 232,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,474,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,290,000 after acquiring an additional 152,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,858,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,884,000 after buying an additional 379,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,819,000 after buying an additional 78,730 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

