Destination Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.30 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $134.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.