Destination Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $102.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

