Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,316 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $42,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $507.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

